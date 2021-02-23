Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Bank of Thailand Hong Kong Monetary Authority People's Bank of China

China and UAE central banks explore CBDC for cross-border payments

China and UAE central banks explore CBDC for cross-border payments

The central banks of China and the United Arab Emirates are joining their counterparts in Thailand and Hong Kong on a CBDC project investigating cross-border foreign currency payments.

The Multiple CBDC (m-CBDC) project will see a proof-of-concept prototype developed designed to support real-time cross-border foreign exchange payment-versus-payment transactions in multiple jurisdictions, operating 24/7.

It will analyse business use cases in a cross-border context with both domestic and foreign currencies.

The project was first developed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank of Thailand and is being run with the BIS Innovation Hub in Hong Kong.

