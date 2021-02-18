Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NBA star Westbrook invests in Varo Bank

Varo Bank has raised $63 million in a funding round led by NBA basketball star Russell Westbrook, who will also help the digital lender create a social impact programme.

Says NBA All-Star Westbrook: "The banking system has ignored or underserved a large portion of the American population - particularly communities of color. I’m passionate about making lasting social change and creating a stronger and more inclusive system.

"I am excited and ready to work with Varo to be a part of an economic revitalization for those who never had the access they deserved."

Last year Varo became the first US consumer fintech firm to be granted a national bank charter, enabling the digital challenger to offer a full suite of FDIC-insured services.

With the new funding in place, the firm says it will invest in its social impact mission and further develop a product roadmap including additional credit, savings, and transaction banking features.

Colin Walsh, CEO, Varo, says: "The Varo team is thrilled Russell is joining us on our trailblazing journey as the only all-digital, mission-driven national bank in the country. We both share a view that banking can be - and needs to be - a force for good. "

Trending

