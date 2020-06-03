Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Varo Money

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Varo Money raises $241m

Varo Money raises $241m

As it closes in on a national bank charter, San Francisco-based mobile banking startup Varo Money has raised $240 million in a Series D funding round.

The round was co-led by Gallatin Point Capital and existing investor The Rise Fund, which was founded by U2's Bono with movie producer Jeff Skoll and TPG. Other new investors include HarbourVest Partners and Progressive Insurance

Co-founded by former Wells Fargo executive Colin Walsh, Varo Money has raised $419.4 million in funding over the past two years and currently provides a range of savings, loans and account-based services through a relationship with The Bancorp Bank.

It is poised to become the first and only fully digital bank to receive a national charter this summer, after which it will expand its services to offer credit cards, loans, and additional savings products.

Says Walsh: “As the first fully digital bank, Varo will bring our mission of financial inclusion to life and create more financially resilient - and thus healthier and stronger - communities. This new investment will enable us to complete the chartering process and leverage our modern banking technology to build on our track record of innovation and inclusion.”

Related Companies

Varo Money

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments, [EBAday Online Webin[EBAday Online Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Trending Stories

Related News
Moven customers to transition to Varo
/retail

Moven customers to transition to Varo

Varo Money signs with Temenos as bank build out begins

Varo Money signs with Temenos as bank build out begins

Varo Money wins preliminary approval for US national bank charter

05 Sep 2018

Mobile startup Varo applies for US bank charter

25 Jul 2017

Neobank Varo Money raises $27m

02 May 2016

Trending

  1. Coinbase to pay UK and EU customers 5% ‘interest’ on crypto holdings

  2. Mastercard brings Fintech Express to Europe

  3. Metro Bank joins Bounce Back Loan Scheme

  4. Starling Bank raises &#163;40 million as SME banking business picks up

  5. Lloyds&#39; online and mobile banking goes down

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA