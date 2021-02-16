Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

Monzo calls for mandatory gambling blocks on all UK bank accounts

Monzo has called on the UK Government to mandate the use of gambling access blocks on all UK bank accounts.

The open letter, supported by top NHS clinicians, gambling harm charities and leading academics, calls for new rules that would mean every bank customer in the UK has access to a gambling block on their account, regardless of who they bank with.

It comes amid a rise in online gambling during the UK's extended lockdown as the Government undertakes a review of the Gambling Act for the first time since 2015.

In June 2018, Monzo was the first bank to launch a gambling block, an initiative which has since been aped by a number of the UK's biggest banks. However, research last year from Bristol University and Gamble Aware found that as many as 28 million current account holders in the UK may not have access to a gambling block.

Many gambling firms are now offering new payment methods, including bank transfers. As it stands, banks can’t consistently access the data needed to prevent these direct payments.

Monzo is asking that gambling firms disclose their account details on a central registry, enabling all UK banks to extend their gambling blocks to cover bank transfers.

"We’re already working on a pilot project of our own, but scaling this in a meaningful way for our customers requires Government support," says Monzo CEO TS Anil. "While the review of the Gambling Act has brought this important topic to the table again - we should be clear that it’s not just the gambling companies that should be doing more; every UK bank should step up and help their customers too."

Related Companies

Monzo

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Comments: (1)

Laura Bedborough
Laura Bedborough - Digital Identity Net - London 16 February, 2021, 12:40Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Helping with the social impact of gambling is an issue that OneID, the UK’s first bank-backed digital identity platform is also addressing.   OneID enables the gaming sector to validate the true identity of an individual by using bank-validated identities preventing ‘family/associate’ identity fraud, where it’s still too easy for minors or self excluders to use the details of a family member to pass the gambling standard checks to operate a new gaming account, reducing the financial and social impact of gambling addiction.  We are in pilot with a broad range of use-cases for OneID® to confirm its effectiveness in tackling social harms from gambling misuse, such as addiction and mental health problems.   As part of our pilot we will further research and investigate the application of OneID® in helping identify problem gamblers and directing them to relevant support services.   Having received a government grant from Innovate UK at the end of last year, will also enable wider research by Digital Identity Net into enabling social and economic inclusion for all society by creating an assured and trusted Digital Identity platform.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies,[New Impact Study] Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Trending

Related News
Gambling charity criticises banks' use of card blockers
/payments

Gambling charity criticises banks' use of card blockers

Starling adds 'positive friction' to gambling block
/payments

Starling adds 'positive friction' to gambling block

Researchers call on banks to help reduce gambling-related harm

07 Nov 2019

Barclays debuts spend blocker for vulnerable customers

11 Dec 2018

Starling Bank introduces gambling blocker tech

13 Jun 2018

Trending

  1. Klarna opens first bank account; eyes $500 million fund raise

  2. Build your own bank: Ikea acquires 49% stake in Ikano Bank

  3. ECB ponders €3000 threshold for consumer digital euro holdings

  4. Mastercard to enable crypto flow across its network

  5. Rabobank to cut five thousand staff and downsize branch network

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?