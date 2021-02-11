Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Ex-HSBC innovation exec Diana Biggs joins digital assets startup Valour

Ex-HSBC innovation exec Diana Biggs joins digital assets startup Valour

Swiss digital asset startup Valour has appointed the former global head of innovation at HSBC Private Banking, Diana Biggs, as its CEO.

Valour issue institutional-grade exchange-traded financial products that enable investment in things such as digital assets.

Biggs joined HSBC as head of business model innovation for UK and Europe in 2017 before taking on the role of global head of innovation for private banking in 2019. She left the bank last September.

Biggs has also been an Industry Advisor with University College London’s Centre for Blockchain Technologies and has had stints at Uphold and Anthemis Group.

She joins Valour soon after it launched the world's first fee-free digital asset ETP, Bitcoin Zero, which trades on the NGM stock exchange.

The company now has just shy of $30 million in assets under management and will soon roll out several more ETPs across multiple European exchanges.

Says Biggs: "Making finance and technology more accessible has been a key focus all my professional life.

"So I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead Valour in enabling investment in the latest innovations in the sector, such as digital assets, through mainstream channels."

