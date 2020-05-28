Samsung integrates blockchain wallet with Gemini exchange

Samsung is integrating its blockchain wallet with the Winklevoss twins' Gemini app for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

The Samsung Blockchain Wallet lets people self custody crypto directly on newer models of the electronic giant's mobile phones.



Gemini is the first US crypto exchange to integrate with the wallet, allowing users in America and Canada to connect to its app to buy, sell, and trade crypto.



The wallet enables people to view their Gemini account balances, and also transfer their crypto into cold storage with Gemini Custody.



"Crypto is not just a technology, it is a movement. We are proud to be working with Samsung to bring crypto's promise of greater choice, independence, and opportunity to more individuals around the world," says Tyler Winklevoss, CEO, Gemini.