Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/regulation & compliance

News and resources on regulation, compliance, legal and governance issues for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19 Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment

FCA turns the screws on compliance in work-from-home environment

The Financial Conduct Authority has warned banks that they must now provide the same standard of surveillance of staff working from home as they would in an office environment.

In a speech delivered by Julia Hoggart - appropriately enough from her own home - the FCA's director of market oversight says that while scenarios emerged early in the pandemic where the usual levels of recording and surveillance were not possible, firms should now have overcome these challenges.

"Our expectation is that going forward, office and working from home arrangements should be equivalent - this is not a market for information that we wish to see be arbitraged," she says. "We expect firms to have updated their policies, refreshed their training and put in place rigorous oversight reflecting the new environment - particularly regarding the risk of use of privately owned devices."

She says that such policies should prevent the use of privately owned devices for relevant activities where recording is not possible. New communication mechanisms, before they are used, should have controls in place where required and their use be approved by firm management.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Lead Channel

Regulation & Compliance

Channels

Wholesale banking Covid-19 Markets Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications, [EBAday Online Webinar] Re[EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Trending

Related News
SteelEye offers free trial of remote surveillance tech
/regulation

SteelEye offers free trial of remote surveillance tech

FS workers want employers to do more to help them work from home
/retail

FS workers want employers to do more to help them work from home

Covid-19: MiFID II call recording rules relaxed

20 Mar

Trending

  1. Greenwood raises $3m for digital banking platform for Blacks and Latinx

  2. Capgemini World Payments Report 2020: 38% discover new payment provider during Covid-19 lockdown

  3. Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio

  4. Mastercard invests in Marqeta

  5. Visa connects with Stripe for B2B payments

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020