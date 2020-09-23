Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood raises another $460m

Robinhood raises another $460m

Stock trading app Robinhood has increased the size of its Series G funding round to $660 million at an $11.7 billion valuation, according to Reuters.

The company initially said in August that its Series G raised $200 million from D1 Capital Partners at an $11.2 billion valuation. The new money comes from the likes of Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, DST Global, Ribbit Capital and 9Yards Capital.

A spokesperson tells Reuters: "We've raised an additional $460 million in subsequent closings to our Series G to support our core product and customer experience and new offerings like cash management and recurring investments."

In 2020 alone, Robinhood has already raised around $1.25 billion as speculation fizzes that a public listing could be on the horizon.

The firm has added millions of funded accounts just this year and in recent weeks it has seen record revenue growth, with investors keen to take advantage of market volatility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the spike in demand has exposed operational constraints in its technology platform, with the firm experiencing a number of outages throughout March.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Open APIs and the next generation of open banking

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients, [On-Dem[On-Demand Webinar] Accelerating technical onboarding to win new corporate payments clients

Trending

Related News
Robinhood faces hefty SEC fine for high-speed trade deals
/regulation

Robinhood faces hefty SEC fine for high-speed trade deals

Robinhood raises $200m at $11.2bn valuation
/retail

Robinhood raises $200m at $11.2bn valuation

Robinhood cans UK launch

21 Jul

Robinhood raises $320m at $8.6bn valuation

13 Jul

Robinhood raises $280m at $8.3bn valuation

04 May

Robinhood raising funds at $8bn valuation

16 Apr

Robinhood knocked out again

09 Mar

Trending

  1. Swift outlines strategy to expand beyond financial messaging

  2. The fintech barbarians are no longer at the gate - they’ve been invited inside

  3. ClearBank to offer multi-currency accounts via JPMorgan API

  4. FinCen leaks throw doubt on banks&#39; AML efforts

  5. Aussie startup unveils open banking-powered corporate credit card

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions