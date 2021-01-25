French BNPL player Alma raises EUR49m

French buy now, pay later outfit Alma has raised €49 million in a Series B funding round joined by Cathay Innovation and Idinvest.

Founded by former Stripe executive Louis Chatriot with Guillaume Desloges in 2017, Alma lets shoppers and merchants pay for goods in instalments. It has also recently added a BNPL option.



Operating in a fast-growing sector, the startup plans to use its new funding to triple its workforce and hit €1 billion in annual volumes within the next two years.



The company is also looking to expand beyond France, with a focus on helping French firms sell to people in other European countries.