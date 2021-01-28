Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe Check

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe joins $35 million funding round in payroll startup Check

Stripe joins $35 million funding round in payroll startup Check

Stripe has continued its investment splurge, joining a $35 million funding round in payroll infrastructure startup Check.

Srtipe joins existing investor Thrive in the Series B round for Check, which formally opens for business today. Stripe's involvement comes just days after it co-led a $102 million financing round for San Francisco-based one-click payments startup Fast. Other investments by Stripe this year include teen banking platform Step and Filipino startup Paymongo.

Check was founded in 2019 by the team that built Oyster, the 'Netflix for books', which was acquired by Google in 2015. With the close of its $35 million Series B, Check has raised $44 million to date. Last year it sealed an $8 million Series A led by Bedrock with participation from Thrive and Index, and in 2019 raised $1 million in seed financing from Bedrock.

Check offers companies the building blocks to embed payroll directly into ERP systems, HR, or time-tracking platforms, removing the need to institute manual data workarounds in typical standalone systems.

"Check has developed an elegant solution that abstracts complexity, reduces risk, and removes friction in the payroll process that every company has to navigate," says Chris Sperandio, corporate development with Stripe. "The Check team is uniquely suited to continue innovating in this domain and make paying people simple."

Related Companies

Stripe Check

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Industry Sentiment Report] Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance, [Webi[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
Stripe cuts ties with Trump
/payments

Stripe cuts ties with Trump

Stripe plots Asian expansion
/payments

Stripe plots Asian expansion

Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

03 Dec 2020

Celebrities join $50m funding round for teen banking app Step

02 Dec 2020

Stripe buys Nigeria's Paystack

15 Oct 2020

Stripe raises $600m

16 Apr 2020

Stripe leads $20 million round in one-click shopping startup Fast

26 Mar 2020

Trending

  1. Crypto forecast for the first half of 2021

  2. Could Monzo suffer the same fate as doomed Australian challenger Xinja?

  3. Mastercard hikes interchange fees for UK online purchases from the EU

  4. 5 Digital, Crypto and Blockchain predictions for 2021

  5. Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

Research
See all papers »
Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies