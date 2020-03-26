Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Stripe Fast

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Stripe leads $20 million round in one-click shopping startup Fast

Stripe leads $20 million round in one-click shopping startup Fast

Stripe has led a $20 million Series A funding round in San Fransisco-based one-click payments startup Fast.

Designed to overcome the problem of shopping card abandonment, Fast Checkout enables consumers to complete purchases with a single click on any browser, platform or device.

The product, set to launch in the coming weeks, will complement Fast Login, the company's free-to-use one-click login tool.

Fast says it will use the investment to accelerate the global rollout of Fast Checkout and to further grow its product and engineering teams.

“This funding rapidly accelerates Fast’s ability to improve the checkout process for billions of people and businesses around the world,” said Fast CEO and co-founder Domm Holland. “Now, more than ever, we need to dramatically improve the e-commerce checkout experience, which has remained stagnant for 30 years. We have an even greater commitment to fulfilling our mission of making buying online fast, easy and safe for everyone.”

Stripe was joined by Index Ventures and Susa Ventures in the funding round.

“Fast is taking a novel approach to improving the login and checkout process for online businesses,” says Jordan Angelos, head of corporate development at Stripe. “We support their vision to remove friction from internet commerce wherever possible.”

Related Companies

Stripe Fast

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Start ups Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Saturation - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks, [Webinar] Investing in C[Webinar] Investing in Customer Digital Onboarding: The Benefits for Banks

Trending Stories

Related News
'Fintech-as-a-service' platform Rapyd raises $100m
/startups

'Fintech-as-a-service' platform Rapyd raises $100m

Stripe raises $250m at $35bn valuation
/payments

Stripe raises $250m at $35bn valuation

Stripe launches credit card

10 Sep 2019

Stripe gets into the lending game

05 Sep 2019

Stripe leads $22.5m funding round for teen banking startup Step

06 Jun 2019

Stripe buys Touchtech ahead of new EU online authentication rules

17 Apr 2019

Stripe raises $100m at $22.5bn valuation

30 Jan 2019

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/london, uk

Product Manager, Payments & Financial Crime Solutions (London, Global Coverage)

to/into six-figure base, double ote

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Revolut and Monzo refute rumours of imminent collapse; Revolut launches in US

  2. Dutch banks raise contactless limits for PIN entry

  3. Covid-19 will reset fintech market valuations; spur M&amp;A

  4. Self-isolating fintech coders build app to support 5m freelancers over Covid-19 income loss

  5. Finastra warns of possible security breach

Research
See all papers »
Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Irish Banking Ecosystem, Interconnection and the Speed of Change

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World