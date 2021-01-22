Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure

SGX and Temasek to develop blockchain-based digital asset trading infrastructure

Singapore Exchange and Government-owned investment firm Temasek are to establish a digital asset joint venture focused on capital markets workflows through smart contracts, ledger and tokenisation technologies.

The agreement builds on the successful collaboration between SGX, Temasek and HSBC which culminated with the issuance of Asia’s first public syndicated digital bond for Olam International in August 2020. In all, SGX’s digital asset issuance, depository and servicing platform was used to issue four digital bonds by several issuers, with a total size of over S$1 billion.

SGX says the JV will look to partner with fixed income issuance platforms to connect to its post-trade and asset servicing infrastructure, providing issuers, arranger banks, lawyers, investors and paying agents with an issuance-to-settlement network for Asia bonds. Concurrently, the JV will focus on other existing and emerging asset classes that have seen growing market demand, including funds and sustainable finance.

Lee Beng Hong, senior managing director, head of fixed income, currencies and commodities (FICC), SGX, says: “The early success in our digital bond issuance platform has paved the way for SGX to make a larger move into digital assets, and we are very excited to take our digital asset business to the next level in partnership with Temasek. Together, we will capitalise on digitalisation trends that continue to shape global capital markets, and advance the development of capital markets infrastructure in Asia.”

Related Companies

Singapore Exchange (SGX)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Markets

Keywords

Blockchain Fixed income and OTC derivatives
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Liquidity and Beyond: Building a future through certainty

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?, [On-Demand Web[On-Demand Webinar] Are Financial Infrastructure Partnerships the Future of Banking?

Trending

Related News
SGX issues first digital bond
/markets

SGX issues first digital bond

MAS ready for live deployment of DLT-led payments
/payments

MAS ready for live deployment of DLT-led payments

SGX to acquire BidFX

29 Jun 2020

SGX to move blockchain platform to Amazon Web Services

01 May 2019

MAS and SGX apply blockchain tech for settlement of tokenised assets

12 Nov 2018

PayPal and Temasek invest $125m in India's Pine Labs

31 May 2018

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  3. Revolut rolls out USD Savings Vault for UK customers

  4. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

  5. Temenos launches product to help banks overcome legacy issues

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020