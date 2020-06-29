Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
SGX to acquire BidFX

Singapore Exchange is to enter the over-the-counter FX market after acquiring the remaining 80% stake in BidFX from its other shareholders for a cash consideration of approximately $128 million.

SGX first acquired a 20% stake in BidFX in March 2019, with the aim of bringing together FX futures with OTC markets.

Spun off from TradingScreen in 2017, BidFX currently handles $31 billion in daily volume, catering to over 100 of the world's largest banks, hedge funds and asset managers.

Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, says: “The future of FX lies in the ability for market participants to benefit from price discovery, liquidity and transparency for both OTC and listed futures trading, in a single unified venue. With BidFX as part of the SGX Group, we can now serve a wider FX community with more comprehensive solutions and enhanced distribution capabilities, while bringing together the two growing and mutually-reinforcing pools of liquidity.”

The transaction is expected to be completed next month.

