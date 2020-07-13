Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Related Companies

Monetary Authority of Singapore JPMorgan Chase

MAS ready for live deployment of DLT-led payments

MAS ready for live deployment of DLT-led payments

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is looking ahead to live deployment of blockchain technology for multi-currency payments after successfully completing a fifth and final phase of testing with JPMorgan and Temasek.

Operating under the monicker Project Ubin, MAS says the benefits of using distributed ledger technology in the payments arena were clearly demonstrated through workshops conducted with more than 40 financial and non-financial firms.

Project Ubin Phase 5 validated the use of smart contracts on the payments network prototype in use cases such as Delivery-versus-Payment (DvP) settlement with assets on private exchanges, conditional payments and escrow for trade, as well as payment commitments for trade finance.

MAS says the commercial applications of the payments network prototype include cross-border payments in multiple currencies, foreign currency exchange, settlement of foreign currency denominated securities, as well as integration with other blockchain-based platforms to enable end-to-end digitalisation "across many industries and use cases".

Sopnendu Mohanty, chief fintech officer, MAS, says technical specifications for the functionalities and connectivity interfaces of the prototype network have been made publicly available to spur further industry development.

“As with all innovation adoption, there is a time for experimentation, and a time for commercialisation," he says. "Project Ubin has worked with the financial industry and blockchain community on a journey of experimentation, prototyping and learning. This has built a strong foundation of knowledge, expertise and experience, and paved a path towards commercial adoption. Following the successful experimentation over five phases, we look forward to greater adoption and live deployment of blockchain technology.”

