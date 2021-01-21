Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion People Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Plaid launches incubator for Bipoc fintech founders

Plaid launches incubator for Bipoc fintech founders

Bank data sharing outfit Plaid is launching an incubator programme for early-stage fintech entrepreneurs who are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (Bipoc).

Designed to add more diverse voice to the fintech ecosystem, the FinRise incubator grew out an internal hackathon that was itself inspired by the Black Live Matter movement, says Plaid.

The company - which recently saw a $5.3 billion mega merger with Visa fall apart - is inviting Bipoc founders to apply for the nine month programme, which will initially support between three and five startups.

Participants will get access to a network of purpose-built venture capital firms, network service providers, and accelerators that they can tap for networking opportunities, discounted services and ad credits, and pitch practice.

Firms will participate in a three-day virtual bootcamp with workshops on relevant technical, product, and business topics to help guide early business development.

Meanwhile, founders will also get a dedicated account manager, a "skillshare" network, mentorship from Plaid execs and a space to learn from their fellow participants.

Plaid's decision to explicitly embrace the Black Lives Matter movement and its belief in "technology as a force for good" highlights a growing divide in Silicon Valley in the role of private companies in broader societal issues.

Coinbase sparked a heated debate in the Valley late last year when CEO Brian Armstrong loudly took the opposite position to Plaid, insisting the crypto exchange will stick to business, even offering staffers unhappy with his stance generous exit packages.

Many, such as Y Combinator co-founder Paul Graham, spoke out in support of Armstrong but others, most notably Twitter chief Jack Dorsey, took a dim view of his move.

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Financial inclusion People Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: 2021 Analysis of Cloud Service Providers - Take the Survey >

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance, [Webi[Webinar] The impact on financial services as the EU drives from Open Banking to Open Finance

Trending

Related News
Dimon 'scared shitless' by fintechs; calls out Plaid
/predictions

Dimon 'scared shitless' by fintechs; calls out Plaid

Visa and Plaid terminate blockbuster merger
/regulation

Visa and Plaid terminate blockbuster merger

Coinbase chief hits out at NYT over forthcoming article alleging racism

26 Nov 2020

60 Coinbase staffers take exit package over no-politics stance

09 Oct 2020

Coinbase offers exit packages for staffers unhappy with no-politics stance

30 Sep 2020

PayPal commits $550m to black and minority businesses and communities

11 Jun 2020

Trending

  1. Capital One hit with $390 million fine over &quot;egregious&quot; AML failures

  2. UK Government votes down bill to regulate BNPL firms

  3. Dimon &#39;scared shitless&#39; by fintechs; calls out Plaid

  4. Ripple creates Malaysia-Bangladesh remittance corridor

  5. X1 raises $12m for smart credit card

Research
See all papers »
What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

Embracing the New Paradigm of Cloud Migration to Future-Proof Payments Technologies

The Future of ESGTech 2020

The Future of ESGTech 2020