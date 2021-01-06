Orange Bank acquires French neo bank Anytime

Orange Bank has acquired french neo bank Anytime, extending its app-based services to the freelance and SME market.

The acqusition gives the telco a foothold in the small business banking market, having launched three years ago as a pure-play consumer bank.



Profitable since 2018, Anytime has grown by offering business accounts, payments and expense management tools that make life easier for small businesses, including automated accounting and invoice management. The merger with Orange will provide the business with an opportunity to extends its offering into loans and insurance.



Paul de Leusse, CEO of Orange Bank, says: “Anytime’s entry into the Orange Bank family marks a new development opportunity for us in a high-value market segment while establishing strong synergies with Orange Bank and Orange.”