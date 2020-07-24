Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Orange

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Telecomms
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Orange and NSIA launch Orange Bank Africa

Orange and NSIA launch Orange Bank Africa

Telco Orange has joined with bancassurance outfit NSIA to launch Orange Bank Africa, catering to the needs of the continent's financially underserved.

Launching initially in Abidjan and Côte d’Ivoire, Orange Bank Africa will offer clients a range of simple savings and credit services, allowing customers to borrow as little as 5,000 CFA francs instantly using their mobile phone.

Orange chairman and CEO, Stéphane Richard, comments: “New technology is needed to strengthen financial inclusion and support economic development, as proven by mobile money over the past few years. Banking is a new area of business for Orange in Africa. Based on our association with NSIA, also a leader on the market in Africa, we provide easy access to bank services for as many people as possible, with simple and essential services that benefit all our clients.”

He says the app-based bank has identified Senegal, Mali and Burkina Faso as the next markets for expansion.

The firm is using a SaaS technology backbone from Temenos running on Microsoft Azure to enable it to scale as it moves into new territories.

Related Companies

Orange

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Financial inclusion Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking Telecomms
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens, [New Paper] Wealth[New Paper] Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Trending Stories

Trending

  1. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  2. Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

  3. Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

  4. UK Government kicks off fintech review

  5. BBVA prepares for quantum leap

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?