 
Login | Sign up |Help
29 June 2017
visit http://events.sap.com/gb/fsi-forum-2017/en/home
» View all news Next story »

Orange Bank launch delayed

2 hours ago  |  1119 views  |  0 French Flag 1

French telco Orange has delayed the launch of its mobile-only bank from next week until the end of the summer.

Chief executive Stephane Richard revealed the delay in a magazine interview, with a spokesman confirming that testing with Orange staffers is being extended.

The new bank stems from Orange's acquisition of a 65% stake in Groupama Banque last year. Customers will be able to subscribe directly through the mobile app, via the website or in one of Orange’s 140 accredited stores.

Featuring current and saving accounts, contactless mobile payments and P2P payments from the outset, the unit has set itself an ultimate goal of attracting two million customers in France and EUR400 million in revenues by end-2018.

The 100% mobile bank also comes equipped with an AI-based virtual assistant, primed to answer customer queries and act as the first point of contact for users. The IBM Watson-powered AI agent will direct customers to a team of 100 human staff for more complex queries.
ChannelsRETAIL BANKINGMOBILE & ONLINE

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Orange Bank preps July launch

Orange Bank preps July launch

20 April 2017  |  9388 views  |  0 comments | 21 tweets | 14 linkedin
Orange to expand into banking with majority interest in Groupama Banque

Orange to expand into banking with majority interest in Groupama Banque

05 January 2016  |  10047 views  |  1 comments | 26 tweets | 43 linkedin
More news »

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
download the report nowvisit www.response.ncr.comvisit vasco.com/news/PSD2-compliant-solutions

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
HSBC hires Biggs to lead business model innovationHSBC hires Biggs to lead business model in...
9541 views comments | 16 tweets | 18 linkedin
ABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactless paymentsABN Amro tests wearable tech for contactle...
9242 views comments | 10 tweets | 6 linkedin
Mastercard eyes opportunities to profit from sharing economyMastercard eyes opportunities to profit fr...
7836 views comments | 6 tweets | 6 linkedin
Body blow for PayKey as Apple orders Westpac off its turfBody blow for PayKey as Apple orders Westp...
7411 views comments | 12 tweets | 14 linkedin
BBVA trains 1000 'ambassadors of design'BBVA trains 1000 'ambassadors of design'
6970 views comments | 15 tweets | 14 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter