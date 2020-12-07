Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
SocGen to close 600 branches

SocGen to close 600 branches

Societe Generale is set to close 600 branches as it combines its French retail operations with its Credit du Nord subsidiary and looks to grow its digital unit, Boursorama.

The bank says it will reduce its network to about 1500 branches by the end of 2025 in a move designed to save EUR450 million a year.

The merger will "offer the best combination of human expertise and digital prowess," says a statement, with IT investments focussed on a single system leading to better, more personalised services for customers.

Meanwhile, SocGen has set its online bank unit Boursorama the target of expanding its customer base from 2.5 million to 4.5 million by 2025.

Frédéric Oudéa, CEO, SocGen, says: “In a changing French market undergoing several developments accelerated by the Covid crisis, we are today confirming our ambition to differentiate the Group by building a unique French retail banking model based on two strong and complementary pillars.

"On the one hand, the combination of our networks allows us to build a first-rate bank combining human expertise with digital prowess, positioned as the champion of savings and the leading bank for corporates and professionals with nearly 10 million customers. Our teams on the ground and at headquarters are proactively involved in a value-creating project for our customers and employees.

"On the other hand, we are bringing the differentiating model of Boursorama to maturity to make it one of the leading banks in France with 4.5 million customers by 2025, a leading position in terms of satisfaction, and high profitability."

Related Companies

Société Générale

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Covid-19

Keywords

Branch banking Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [White Paper] Securing the API Ecosystem

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth, [Webina[Webinar On-Demand] How to adopt a secure & agile approach to enable digital channel growth

Trending

Related News
Lloyds to close 56 branches
/retail

Lloyds to close 56 branches

Santander to make job and branch cuts in Spain - Reuters
/retail

Santander to make job and branch cuts in Spain - Reuters

SocGen partners ConsenSys on CBDC experiments

28 Oct

TSB to close a third of branches and cut 900 staff

30 Sep

Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

22 Sep

Svenska Handelsbanken to cut 1000 staff and 180 branches

16 Sep

SocGen buys French neobank for entrepreneurs Shine

30 Jun

Trending

  1. Revolut launches Web app

  2. Lloyds Bank is first in the world to connect to Swift gpi Instant

  3. Nutmeg joins Starling Marketplace

  4. Stripe makes banking-as-a-service play

  5. Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai: ‘Online has been a lifeline in Southeast Asia’

Research
See all papers »
Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Paving the path from Open Banking to Open Finance in Benelux

Securing the API Ecosystem

Securing the API Ecosystem

The Future of Payments 2020

The Future of Payments 2020