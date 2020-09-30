Samsung Pay taps Solarisbank to connect with any German bank account

Samsung has joined forces with Visa and Solarisbank to enable Germans to link an account with almost any bank to its contactless mobile payments service.

In a European first, people who register for Samsung Pay will receive a virtual Visa debit card which they can link to "almost any" German bank account.



Solarisbank is providing the technology to connect Samsung Pay to bank accounts, using what it calls a "novel and convenient" KYC process which does not require a video identification or a branch visit.



Once signed up, shoppers can make purchases at the point of sale with a tap of their Samsung handset.



Users will also get access to Solarisbank's Splitpay product, enabling them to pay for purchases over EUR100 in installments over a period of up to 24 months.



Man-Young Kim, president, Samsung Electronics GmbH, says: "Instead of entering into numerous partnerships with various banks, we decided to trust in the proven track record and neutrality of Solarisbank.



"The combination of technological and regulatory know-how for a fast and compliant product development has made a lasting impression on us."

