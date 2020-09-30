Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa solarisBank Samsung

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Samsung Pay taps Solarisbank to connect with any German bank account

Samsung Pay taps Solarisbank to connect with any German bank account

Samsung has joined forces with Visa and Solarisbank to enable Germans to link an account with almost any bank to its contactless mobile payments service.

In a European first, people who register for Samsung Pay will receive a virtual Visa debit card which they can link to "almost any" German bank account.

Solarisbank is providing the technology to connect Samsung Pay to bank accounts, using what it calls a "novel and convenient" KYC process which does not require a video identification or a branch visit.

Once signed up, shoppers can make purchases at the point of sale with a tap of their Samsung handset.

Users will also get access to Solarisbank's Splitpay product, enabling them to pay for purchases over EUR100 in installments over a period of up to 24 months.

Man-Young Kim, president, Samsung Electronics GmbH, says: "Instead of entering into numerous partnerships with various banks, we decided to trust in the proven track record and neutrality of Solarisbank.

"The combination of technological and regulatory know-how for a fast and compliant product development has made a lasting impression on us."

Related Companies

Visa solarisBank Samsung

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Eftpos Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Incorporating RTGS, ISO 20022 and cross-border migration into payments modernisation plans

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Maintaining marke[Webinar] Maintaining market share: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
Samsung partners SoFi on debit card
/payments

Samsung partners SoFi on debit card

Visa unveils Tap to Phone contactless payments programme

Visa unveils Tap to Phone contactless payments programme

Samsung Pay gets international money transfers and virtual debit card

04 Oct 2019

Samsung Pay integrates loan and credit card applications in India

12 Jul 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  3. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  4. Thought Machine names ex-HSBC COO Maguire chair

  5. Ant launches blockchain-based cross-border trade platform

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions