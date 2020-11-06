Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Switzerland launches Green Fintech Network

Switzerland is setting up a Green Fintech Network to help the country take advantage of the "great opportunity" presented by sustainable finance.

The network was launched by the State Secretariat for International Finance (SIF) alongside industry players, including green fintech companies, universities, and consulting and law firms.

Members will identify areas in which the conditions for green fintech in Switzerland could be improved, offering concrete proposals to both the government and the private sector.

The results of the Green Fintech Network's initial activities will be recorded in an action plan, which is due to be published in spring 2021.

