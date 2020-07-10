Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

KBC Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
KBC adds live football clips to mobile app

KBC adds live football clips to mobile app

Belgium's KBC has secured exclusive rights to offer mobile clips of live football games during matches of the Jupiler Pro League through its banking app.

From the end of August onwards all football fans, both KBC customers and non-customers, will be able to use KBC Mobile to view the goals and highlights during the match and all the summaries at the end of the football weekend.

The move is part of the bank's plan to develop its banking app into a lifestyle portal for general public consumption, providing an array of services beyond the usual account management and transactional options.

KBC began adding non-banking services to the app in 2018. Users who download the app can already buy De Lijn and SNCB public transport tickets and pay for parking at 4411 and Q-Park sites. By the end of the year other services will become available, including airport lounge and fast-lane passes, group energy purchasing deals, merchant discounts, and mobile safe deposit services.

Patrick Tans, senior general manager banking products and transformation KBC Division Belgium explains: "Consumer expectations are evolving rapidly. KBC wants its customers to benefit from the widest possible range of services, quickly and easily activated directly from one central app, without hassle and without having to download 10 different apps."

He says that more than 250,000 of the bank's 1.5 million mobile customers have so far used the app to access third-party non-banking services, delivering a total of 2.7 million downloads.

Since December 2019, KBC became the first financial institution in Belgium to open its mobile applications to a wider audience than its own customers.

Patrick Tans continues: "We are developing KBC Mobile into an open platform that is easily accessible to every consumer and offers real added value. Now we want to go one step further. It is common knowledge that football connects and brings people together, it is also the most popular sport in Belgium. We believe that, with KBC Mobile, we can offer a unique and exclusive mobile football proposition to all Belgian football fans."

Related Companies

KBC Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Deploying ML and NLP to Reduce False Positives in Sanctions Screening

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments, [EBAday On[EBAday Online On-Demand Webinar] Advanced Data Analytics: A 360 degree view of payments

Trending Stories

Related News
KBC shrinks branch network as more customers move online
/retail

KBC shrinks branch network as more customers move online

KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers
/payments

KBC to roll out wearable payments to all customers

KBC launches bot-based investment account

21 Jan

KBC invites non-customers to use its mobile app

19 Nov 2019

KBC lets customers link number plates to app for hassle-free parking

11 Mar 2019

KBC app lets customers check accounts at other banks; Citi takes aggregation route

26 Mar 2018

KBC incorporates non-banking services in mobile app

27 Feb 2018

Trending

  1. Starling seeks &#163;35m from RBS bailout fund

  2. The mysterious case of Wirecard&#39;s missing COO

  3. Deutsche Bank and Google Cloud agree multi-year deal

  4. Card schemes to take Click to Pay standard global

  5. German prosecutors arrest head of Wirecard Dubai unit

Research
See all papers »
Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens

Wealth Management: Driving Transformation through a 360° Client Lens