News and resources on tools, platforms and APIs for developers in banks and fintechs worldwide.
UOB creates virtual desktop for IT home working

UOB has deployed technology from VMware to provide its team of developers with remote desktops to support the bank's innovation agenda without disruption due to enforced home working.

The virtual desktop, UOB DevTop, provides IT developers with a secure sandbox to test and to implement upgrades to UOB’s digital services.

DevTop was developed and implemented within three weeks by integrating VMware’s virtual desktop VMware Horizon with UOB’s hybrid cloud infrastructures.

This enabled its IT developers to meet the bank’s software development schedules without disruption or delay.

Operating in the new environment, the remote workforce has rolled out a string of major software projects, including the launch of its Asean digital bank, TMRW, in Indonesia, a user interface and AI upgrade to its mobile app Mighty in Malaysia, and the release of UOB Infinity, an app for corporate cash management and trade services.

Susan Hwee, head of group technology and operations, UOB, says: “As the majority of our colleagues across the UOB Group shifted to home-based working during the pandemic, we prioritised equipping them with the right tools and resources to enable a quick and seamless transition.

"Tapping our technology and cloud infrastructure, coupled with VMware’s solutions, we developed and deployed a more secure virtual desktop solution at an unprecedented pace and scale. This enabled our team of 3,000 IT developers to continue to support the bank’s business activities and innovation drive without compromising on security.”

