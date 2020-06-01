Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
UOB to spray branches with self-coating disinfectant

UOB to spray branches with self-coating disinfectant

Singapore's UOB is to spray high-touch areas at all of its branches with commercial grade self-disinfecting coating, as it prepares for a gradual reopening of its high street outlets over the next few months

The anti-microbial, self-disinfecting coating is able to kill germs and bacteria that come into contact with it and lasts for up to six months. UOB will apply the coating at all UOB branches island-wide, with those that are currently open a priority.

The bank’s automated teller machines were coated with the self-disinfecting solution in April.

Mr Benny Chan, head of channels Singapore, says: “While we are stepping up the precautionary measures at our branches, we continue to urge our customers to only visit our branches for essential banking services that cannot be conducted online."

All customers who visit a branch will be required to wear a face mask, and will be expected to maintain social distancing rules as directed by a branch specific 'Safe Distancing Ambassador'.

