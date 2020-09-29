Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

United Overseas Bank Visa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) has become the world's first lender to use a new Visa API that lets customers add cards to third party apps without the physical plastic.

The bank has built an ecosystem with a host of firms, including Fave, Fitbit Pay, Grab, Shopee, Singapore Airlines and SP Group, to take advantage of the API and simplify digital payments and rewards redemption.

Customers can use the bank's app to add debit and credit cards to the third party apps without having to key in their 16 digit card number, expiry date and security code manually or if they are a new customer, to wait for their cards to be delivered.

Instead, customers log into the bank’s UOB Mighty app and choose the card they would like to add on their preferred third-party app. Customers are then automatically directed to the selected app to confirm.

Jacquelyn Tan, head, group personal financial services, UOB, says: "Whether our customers are banking on our mobile banking app UOB Mighty or making payments on our partners’ apps, our aim is to create an intuitive experience and to remove any disruptions or detours to their digital journey."

Related Companies

United Overseas Bank Visa

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services, [New Paper] Increasing Resili[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Trending

Related News
UOB to spray branches with self-coating disinfectant
/retail

UOB to spray branches with self-coating disinfectant

Singapore's UOB launches utility marketplace
/retail

Singapore's UOB launches utility marketplace

UOB launches app-only bank in Thailand

14 Feb 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal and Capital One vets launch One banking app

  2. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  3. Deutsche Bank to close 20% of German branches

  4. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

  5. Thought Machine names ex-HSBC COO Maguire chair

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions