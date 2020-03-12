Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Nets buys Polish merchant acquirer PeP

Nordic payments giant Nets has agreed to buy Polskie ePłatności (PeP) in a deal valuing the Polish merchant acquirer at EUR405 million.

With a focus on SME merchants, PeP has an installed base of more than 125,000 point-of-sale terminals. It posted revenues of around EUR55 million in 2020.

Nets says the deal strengthens its position in Poland, an attractive market with low but fast-growing card penetration.

The acquisition rounds out recent moves by Nets in the Polish e-commerce sector through the acquisition of Dotpay/eCard and a strategic alliance with Przelewy24.

Bo Nilsson, CEO, Nets Group, says: "With PeP's strength with SME merchants on card acceptance and point-of-sales terminals, this deal has a convincing strategic fit, completing our offering to merchants in Poland."

