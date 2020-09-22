EBAday Online Webinar - Driving end-to-end digitalisation in payments

Staying relevant in the emerging digital ecosystem.

This session will examine how banks and payment service providers can achieve the end-to-end digitalisation needed to secure their relevance in the future.

Digitalisation as a concept is not a new one in banking, and most banks and payment service providers have made significant progress in digitally transforming key aspects of their business. As the digital payments ecosystem continues to evolve, major drivers of change, such as regulation, technology innovation and competition intensify the need for banks and payment service providers to deepen their digital transformation. What progress has been made in assessing how to monetise open APIs, open banking, instant payments, and how should banks and payment service providers leverage them to create a central role for themselves in the emerging digital ecosystem?

Consumer adoption of digital has transformed their expectations over the last decade, however, payments have not kept up pace. How can payment service providers leverage the digital innovations to provide a seamless, interactive and intuitive user experience?

Discussion points will include:

How successful have banks and payment service providers been so far in carving out a role for themselves in the digital ecosystem? What challenges do they still need to overcome, and are they getting the support they need from their suppliers?

What are the corporate liquidity management needs in the age of digitalisation and instant payments? How can banks fulfil them? What are the implications when intraday liquidity management becomes 24x7x365?

As digitalisation creates opportunities for new entrants, is collaboration the best way to cope with the disintermediation challenge?

Are overlay services critical to the adoption of instant payments, and what are their benefits?

How can cloud and managed services act as an enabler?

