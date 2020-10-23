Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wirecard daVinci Payments Syncapay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wirecard North America offloaded to Syncapay

Wirecard North America offloaded to Syncapay

The break up of the scandal-ridden Wirecard empire continues, with the sale of its North American business to Syncapay.

Wirecard North America is one of the market leaders in the US for the issuing of compensation, disbursement, consumer incentive and refund cards and is the second major acquisition of Syncapay after the acquisition of daVinci Payments in 2017. The firm has processed over $75 billion in payments having been acquired from Citi in 2016 for €185 million. It has around 200 staff.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are very happy with this solution for Wirecard North America. With this transaction we have achieved an important milestone in our sales efforts in the best interest of the creditors of Wirecard AG.", says the insolvency administrator Dr Michael Jaffé.

The acquisition is backed by the private investment management firm Centerbridge Partners L.P., which is making a majority equity investment in Syncapay, and existing Syncapay shareholders Bain Capital Ventures, Silversmith Capital Partners, MissionOG, and NYCA.

The business will be combined with daVinci payments and rebranded as North Lane Technologies.

The offloading of the prized North American unit is the latest in a succession of blows to the remnants of the giant German processor, which filed for insolvency following the discovery of a $1.9 billion black hole in its accounts.

Other units to have gone under the hammer include Wirecard's Brazillian subsidiary, which was sold to PagSeguro, the acquisition of the Romanian business by Sibs, Railsbank's takeover of Wirecard card Solutions in the UK, Change Financial's £7.8 bid for the Australian and New Zealand outlet, IDnow's buy out of the firm's communications business, and the recent Paynetics' acquisition of the UK and Ireland corporate cards portfolio.

Digital payments will be discussed in depth at EBAday 2020. For delegate passes, register now and join leaders from across Europe's payments ecosystem as EBAday addresses 'The Turning Point in Payments Transformation'.

Related Companies

Wirecard daVinci Payments Syncapay

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [EBAday Online Webinar] Real-time payments and their global implications

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?, [Webinar] How can Irish ban[Webinar] How can Irish banking move from Open Banking to Open Finance?

Trending

Related News
Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio
/payments

Paynetics acquires Wirecard UK and Ireland corporate card portfolio

Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations
/regulation

Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

Portugal's Sibs buys Wirecard Romania business

29 Sep

Fintech bids for Wirecard's Aus and NZ businesses

14 Sep

IDnow acquires Wirecard Communication Services

01 Sep

Railsbank closes in on Wirecard UK deal

28 Aug

Marsalek joins Interpol's 'Most Wanted' ranks

14 Aug

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020