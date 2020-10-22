Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

European IT services group Sopra Steria is battling a suspected ransomware attack on its network.

The firm, whose biggest customers in the financial sector include include Société Générale, BNP Paribas, La Banque Postale, HSBC, Crédit Agricole, RBS, Huyndai Capital and the Bank of China, issued a terse statement confirming a cyberattack
on its IT network on the evening of 20th October.

"Security measures have been implemented in order to contain risks," states the company. "The Group’s teams are working hard for a return to normal as quickly as possible and every effort has been made to ensure business continuity."

Sopra Steria has been tightlipped about the precise nature of the hack, but French media reports claims that the company is facing extortion demands having fallen victim to a ransomware attack.

