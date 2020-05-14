Diebold Nixdorf hit by ransomware attack

ATM manufacturer Diebold Nixdorf has suffered a ransomware attack on its corporate network, disrupting some operations.

The malware attack, first reported by security blogger Brian Krebs, did not affect the company's ATMs or customer networks.



Diebold Nixdorf discovered the issue - in which crooks appear to have installed the ProLock ransomware - on 25 April.



The firm disconnected systems on the affected network to contain the malware and says that it did not pay a ransom and that the impact was "not material to our business".

No such luck for IT services provider Cognizant, which estimates that a ransomware attack on its internal network in April will cost it between $50 and $70 million to remediate.