Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Google Roostify

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Google Cloud releases AI-powered mortgage processing tool

Google Cloud releases AI-powered mortgage processing tool

Google Cloud has unveiled an AI-powered tool designed to speed up the notoriously slow mortgage application process.

Google Cloud has been developing a product, called Document AI, which uses machine learning to read and understand unstructured documents.

Now it has unveiled, in preview, its first vertically specialised tool, called Lending DocAI, for the mortgage industry.

Lending institutions currently have to process hundreds of pages of borrower paperwork for every loan - a heavily manual and expensive process. Lending DocAI processes borrowers’ income and asset documents to speed-up applications, using a set of specialised models, focused on document types used in mortgage lending, and automating many routine document reviews.

This, says Google, speeds up mortgage workflow processes, reducing the complexity of the process for both lenders and borrowers while ensuring regulatory compliance.

In a blog aimed at the industry, Google Cloud product manager Sudheera Vanguri writes: "Our goal is to give you the right tools to help borrowers and lenders have a better experience and to close mortgage loans in shorter time frames, benefiting all parties involved.

"With Lending DocAI, you will reduce mortgage processing time and costs, streamline data capture, and support regulatory and compliance requirements."

Mortgage fintech startup Roostify is already using Lending DocAI for its point-of-sale digital lending platform.

Rajesh Bhat, CEO, Roostify, says: "The mortgage industry is still early in transitioning from traditional, manual processes to digitally-enabled and automated, and we believe that transformation will happen much more quickly with the power of AI. And if you are going to do AI, you’ve got to go Google."

Related Companies

Google Roostify

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Machine learning Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [NextGen Nordics On-Demand Webinar] P27 - Bringing the plans to life

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?, [Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the b[Webinar] Open Banking: Is attack the best form of defence?

Trending

Related News
Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business
/people

Google Cloud hires Derek White to lead FS business

Trending

  1. Sopra Steria falls victim to ransomware attack

  2. Target2 experiences total system failure, Sepa payments delayed

  3. Sopra Steria laid low by Ryuk Ransomware

  4. UBS to invest $200 million in fintech startups

  5. Ripple weighs move to London over XRP&#39;s security status

Research
See all papers »
The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

The Tipping Point of Cloud and Risk Management in Capital Markets

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020