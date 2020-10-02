Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Deloitte & Touche

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Fintech suffering from dearth of women founders - Deloitte

Fintech suffering from dearth of women founders - Deloitte

Women make up just seven per cent of fintech company founders worldwide, with little evidence that things are changing, according to a Deloitte report.

The number of fintechs involving women founders has grown at a slow pace over the last decade. In 2019, 12.2% of 3017 new startups were founded or co-founded by women, up from 10.9% in 2010. Women-only founded startups accounted for 3.1% of the total pool in 2019.

The picture is similar when it comes to funding: cofounded start-ups raised 11.2% of the $40 billion total funding in 2019, up from 6.2% in 2015. During the period, the share of total funding directed toward fintechs founded only by women rose from 0.6% to 1.3%.

Women-founded fintechs, on average, raised 50% less capital than startups founded only by men. Founding teams with both men and women received just three per cent less funding.

In order to take on the problem, the reports says "three key stakeholders in the fintech ecosystem — investors, founders, and financial institutions — will have to join forces and commit to change. They will need to work together to help enable equal access to all forms of capital: human, financial, and social."

Read the full report

Related Companies

Deloitte & Touche

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Wholesale banking Retail banking

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Digitising your customer onboarding and business processes in uncertain times

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services, [New Paper] Increasing Resili[New Paper] Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Trending

Related News
BMO Harris Bank and 1871 launch women's fintech mentoring programme
/startups

BMO Harris Bank and 1871 launch women's fintech mentoring programme

FCA head of RegTech: Prioritise female hires across the industry
/regulation

FCA head of RegTech: Prioritise female hires across the industry

IWD: Prioritising female hires for fintech gender parity

09 Mar

Women in payments say gender discrimination still rife

30 Aug 2019

Trending

  1. Open banking product usage surges in UK

  2. Singapore shuts down Wirecard operations

  3. UOB taps Visa API to simplify digital payments

  4. Swift to move into low-value consumer payments market

  5. EU proposes first set of rules for crypto assets

Research
See all papers »
Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

Increasing Resilience in Collaborative Financial Services

The Future of Fintech 2020

The Future of Fintech 2020

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions