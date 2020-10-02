NZX CIO quits

The New Zealand stock exchange's chief information officer has resigned in the wake of a crippling cyber attack that recently knocked the main market offline for several days.

After 11 years at the exchange, David Godfrey will leave at the end of the year, with a search underway for his successor.



In a statement, NZX CEO Mark Peterson says: "His [Godfrey's] attitude, commitment and support of everyone across the business - and through the wider capital markets community - has been first-class."



The statement makes no mention of the exchange's recent IT woes. In August it was forced to halt trading in its cash markets for four days in a row after hackers crashed the system via a heavyweight DDoS attack.



Vendor Akamai has since been brought in to help revamp the firm's connectivity setup.