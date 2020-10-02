Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
NZX CIO quits

NZX CIO quits

The New Zealand stock exchange's chief information officer has resigned in the wake of a crippling cyber attack that recently knocked the main market offline for several days.

After 11 years at the exchange, David Godfrey will leave at the end of the year, with a search underway for his successor.

In a statement, NZX CEO Mark Peterson says: "His [Godfrey's] attitude, commitment and support of everyone across the business - and through the wider capital markets community - has been first-class."

The statement makes no mention of the exchange's recent IT woes. In August it was forced to halt trading in its cash markets for four days in a row after hackers crashed the system via a heavyweight DDoS attack.

Vendor Akamai has since been brought in to help revamp the firm's connectivity setup.

