NZX halted by second DDoS attack

Tech staff at the New Zealand Stock Exchange are catching their breath after a distributed denial of service attack took the exchange offline for the second time in as many days.

NZX was forced to halt trading in its cash markets as hackers flooded the Exchange servers with traffic at 11.24am. A similar attack on Tuesday shut down trading for the last hour of the day.



"This morning NZX experienced a further disruption similar to yesterday's related to a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack," says the Exchange in a statement. "The systems impacted included NZX websites and the Markets Announcement Platform. As such, NZX decided to halt trading in its cash markets at approximately 11.24am.



The NZX Main Board, NZX Debt Market and Fonterra Shareholders Market returned to normal trading at 3pm.