Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

New Zealand Exchange

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
NZX halted by second DDoS attack

NZX halted by second DDoS attack

Tech staff at the New Zealand Stock Exchange are catching their breath after a distributed denial of service attack took the exchange offline for the second time in as many days.

NZX was forced to halt trading in its cash markets as hackers flooded the Exchange servers with traffic at 11.24am. A similar attack on Tuesday shut down trading for the last hour of the day.

"This morning NZX experienced a further disruption similar to yesterday's related to a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack," says the Exchange in a statement. "The systems impacted included NZX websites and the Markets Announcement Platform. As such, NZX decided to halt trading in its cash markets at approximately 11.24am.

The NZX Main Board, NZX Debt Market and Fonterra Shareholders Market returned to normal trading at 3pm.

Related Companies

New Zealand Exchange

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent,Take the Annual Finextra Payments Industry Survey - Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent, Inclusive.

Trending

Related News
Australia's banks face DoS ransom demands

Australia's banks face DoS ransom demands

Anonymous takes on the world's central banks

Anonymous takes on the world's central banks

Trending

  1. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  2. Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

  3. Barclays reports 66% spike in scams

  4. Nationwide switches on Apple Business Chat

  5. Pandemic drives surge in Open Banking-based payment initiation

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks