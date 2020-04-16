Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Markets Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Robinhood raising funds at $8bn valuation

Robinhood raising funds at $8bn valuation

Robinhood is closing in on a funding round worth between $200 million and $250 million, valuing the stock trading app at $8 billion, according to press reports.

Sequoia Capital is leading the raise, which is not finalised, according to Bloomberg and CNBC, both of which cite sources.

The $8 billion figure, which is a pre-money valuation, is up on the $7.6 billion assigned to Robinhood when it closed a $323 million funding round last July.

With traditional retail brokerages such as E*Trade charging fees of anything up to $10 a trade, Robinhood has attracted strong interest for its apps since launching in 2015 and now claims more than 10 million users.

In recent weeks it has seen record revenue growth, with investors keen to take advantage of market volatility during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the increased demand has put strain on Robinhood's systems, with the app experiencing several outages. The company has promised to compensate investors affected by outages on a case-by-case basis. However, at least one person has already filed a lawsuit.

Late last year the startup withdrew its bank charter application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Related Companies

Robinhood

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Start ups Markets Covid-19

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions, [New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020[New Report] The Future of Regulation: 2020 Predictions

Trending Stories

Related News
Robinhood knocked out again
/retail

Robinhood knocked out again

More outages likely as Robinhood addresses infrastructure weaknesses

More outages likely as Robinhood addresses infrastructure weaknesses

Robinhood outage sees customers threaten class action

03 Mar

Robinhood withdraws bank charter application

28 Nov 2019

Robinhood valuation arrows in on $7.6 billion with $323 million fund raise

23 Jul 2019

Robinhood pulls Checking & Savings account after regulatory backlash

17 Dec 2018

Trending

  1. Standard Chartered bans Zoom over security fears

  2. Lloyds to provide free digital skills training and tablets for elderly customers

  3. Covid-19: Swift cancels Sibos

  4. Fold launches Visa card with bitcoin rewards

  5. Marcus by Goldman rolls out installment loans for high-value purchases

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?