Robinhood knocked out again

With the markets in turmoil, on Monday stocktrading app Robinhood suffered its third outage in a week.

Shortly after the opening bell, Robinhood confirmed: “We are experiencing issues with equities, options and crypto trading."

By around 10.25am ET, trading was "functional for new orders with the exception of fractional equities," claimed a tweet.

The outage came as stocks tanked thanks to the fallout from the coronavirus, with the Dow Jones average down more than 1500 points.

Robinhood was down for 17 hours last Monday, with a shorter outage on Tuesday. In a blog on the problems, the unicorn's founders warned users to expect more outages as it scrambled to deal with the failures.

The company, which has around 10 million users, has promised to compensate investors affected by outages on a case-by-case basis. However, at least one person has already filed a lawsuit.

