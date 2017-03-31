 
Login | Sign up |Help
11 April 2017
Visit EBAday.com
» View all news Next story »

Australian banks lose bitter battle with Apple Pay

31 March 2017  |  9736 views  |  0 Sydney Opera House 2

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has denied authorisation to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, National Australia Bank, and Bendigo and Adelaide Bank to collectively bargain with Apple and boycott Apple Pay.

The ruling ends a long-running and often acrimonious battle between some of the nation's biggest bank and Apple over access to the Near-Field Communication (NFC) controller in iPhones. In taking their claim to the ACCC, the banks sought to offer their own integrated digital wallets to iPhone customers in competition with Apple’s digital wallet, without using Apple Pay.

ACCC chairman Rod Sims says: “While the ACCC accepts that the opportunity for the banks to collectively negotiate and boycott would place them in a better bargaining position with Apple, the benefits would be outweighed by detriments."

These would include a significant distortion in competition between Apple and Google for market share, a negative impact on Apple's business model and strategy, and a market which is in its infancy with a range of alternatives to Apple Pay in development.

“Finally, Apple Wallet and other multi-issuer digital wallets could increase competition between the banks by making it easier for consumers to switch between card providers and limiting any ‘lock in’ effect bank digital wallets may cause,” Sims adds.

The banks expressed disappointment in the ruling, saying they will individually review and determine their future strategy for mobile wallets and mobile payments.

“Mobile wallets are currently overwhelmingly focussed on mobile payments, but will soon take in loyalty programs, mass transit ticketing, access, identity and a great number of other future innovations," says spokesman Lance Blockley. "Ultimately there is no technical barrier standing in the way of our entire physical wallet becoming digital. Apple has a stated desire to own the entire mobile wallet, and will use the beachhead into mobile wallets afforded to them by complete control over mobile payments on iPhone to exert control over the rest of the digital wallet. This in our view is aimed at increasing the services revenue they can earn from iPhone users."
ChannelsMOBILE & ONLINEPAYMENTSRETAIL BANKING

Comments: (0)

Comment on this story (membership required)

Finextra news in your inbox

For Finextra's free daily newsletter, breaking news flashes and weekly jobs board: sign up now

Related stories

Oz banks brand iPhone NFC alternatives 'unrealistic'

Oz banks brand iPhone NFC alternatives 'unrealistic'

16 March 2017  |  3949 views  |  3 comments | 5 tweets | 7 linkedin
Apple fears Australian banks will price it out of the market

Apple fears Australian banks will price it out of the market

06 February 2017  |  4881 views  |  0 comments | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin
Australian watchdog comes down on side of Apple in bitter bank dispute

Australian watchdog comes down on side of Apple in bitter bank dispute

29 November 2016  |  5401 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 11 linkedin
Apple Pay's Australian travails eased by Cuscal deal

Apple Pay's Australian travails eased by Cuscal deal

10 November 2016  |  3969 views  |  1 comments | 3 tweets | 6 linkedin
Australian banks pull no punches in acrimonious Apple Pay dispute

Australian banks pull no punches in acrimonious Apple Pay dispute

17 October 2016  |  7076 views  |  0 comments | 12 tweets | 12 linkedin
Australian retailers back banks in Apple Pay fight

Australian retailers back banks in Apple Pay fight

23 August 2016  |  6553 views  |  1 comments | 14 tweets | 12 linkedin
Apple claims early victory in skirmish with Australian banks

Apple claims early victory in skirmish with Australian banks

19 August 2016  |  5755 views  |  0 comments | 9 tweets | 7 linkedin
Apple hits back at Australian bank 'cartel' in Apple Pay fight

Apple hits back at Australian bank 'cartel' in Apple Pay fight

10 August 2016  |  6152 views  |  6 comments | 10 tweets | 3 linkedin
Fintech founder calls Aussie banks hyprocrites over Apple Pay complaints

Fintech founder calls Aussie banks hyprocrites over Apple Pay complaints

29 July 2016  |  8402 views  |  2 comments | 14 tweets | 9 linkedin
Aussie banks team up for Apple Pay legal challenge

Aussie banks team up for Apple Pay legal challenge

27 July 2016  |  8605 views  |  1 comments | 16 tweets | 15 linkedin
More news »

Related company news

Commonwealth Bank of Australia - all news
National Australia Bank (NAB) - all news
Westpac - all news
Bendigo Bank - all news
 

Related blogs

Create a blog about this story (membership required)
Find out moreVisit capgemini.com

Top topics

Most viewed Most shared
JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech in 2016JPMorgan Chase pumped $600m into fintech i...
10154 views comments | 35 tweets | 23 linkedin
How hackers took complete control of a legit Brazilian bankHow hackers took complete control of a leg...
8789 views comments | 16 tweets | 35 linkedin
Cash continues to dominate POS payments in EuropeCash continues to dominate POS payments in...
8325 views comments | 21 tweets | 26 linkedin
BNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French neo bank Compte-NickelBNP Paribas to acquire 95% stake in French...
8190 views comments | 23 tweets | 22 linkedin
hands typing furiouslyProviding the essential link for blockchai...
6610 views 0 | 7 tweets | 4 linkedin

Featured job

Global Head of Sales - Trade Finance / Supply Chain Software - London

Six Figure Base + Commission + Stock Options
London

Find your next job

All jobs »

Finextra logo
© Finextra Research 2017

 
About Finextra
Community Rules
Terms of use
Privacy policy
Contact us
EditorialEditorial
Sales & MembershipSales and Membership
Follow us
LinkedInLinkedIn
TwitterTwitter

RSSRSS Feeds
newsletterDaily newsletter