ANZ transformation head to leave bank

The executive charged with managing ANZ's digital transformation project is to leave the bank in October while the specialist 'agile' teams will be folded into the bank's general technology unit.

According to an internal memo seen by Australian news site iTnews, Rob Marchiori will depart ANZ in mid-October "to look for his next challenge" after a decade at the bank.

The memo was written by the bank's group executive for technology Gerard Florian who was announcing changes to the bank's new ways of working (NWOW) transformation.

The NWOW project was launched in 2017 as ANZ looked to follow the example of leading tech firms in creating a more agile operations and technology environment. The project was fully rolled out by May 2019 and, according to Florian's memo, agile has now become the de facto way of working rather than anything 'new'.

Florian paid tribute to Marchiori's acheivements including the launch of the bank's payments transformation, leadership of the Institutional Technology team and, more recently, transforming the bank to an agile way or working.

“He has been a driving force in setting sustainable foundations to an agile way of working that will ensure it thrives well into the future,” stated Florian.

However, with agile working now considered to be well established in ANZ's Australian operations and the Ways of Working teams to be folded into the bank's technology business, Marchiori is moving on.

Those employees that had been working under the 'agile' banner will be moved to one of three departments within the bank's technology business.

Marchiori's exit comes just weeks after the departure of fellow technology executive Robert Westwood who is to take up a position at Canadian bank TD after his involvement in transforming ANZ's agile function.

“For me, this is a sign of how far we’ve come since we first announced more than three years ago that we were ‘blowing up bureaucracy’ and moving to more agile ways of working," stated Florian.

The bank has also made some new appointments including new chief architect Tim Hogarth who comes the other way from TD Bank to lead ANZ's centre of excellence for architecture and engineering.

Florain also said that the bank would make further investments around customer experience in the coming weeks and months.