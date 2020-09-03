Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

auxmoney

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
German loan marketplace auxmoney raises €150 million

German loan marketplace auxmoney raises €150 million

German peer-to-peer lender auxmoney has raised a mammoth €150 million in growth capital in an investment round led by Centrebridge Partners.

In addition to the equity investment, Centrebridge is also acquiring share from other investors, taking a majority stake in the German fintech. Existing VC investors such as Index Ventures, Union Square Ventures and Foundation Capital remain fully on board.

The firm, which claims to operate the largest credit marketplace in the Eurozone, has seen loan volumes grow twenty-fold over the past five years.

Raffael Johnen, auxmoney CEO and co-founder, says the investment round, raised in the midst of a global pandemic, represents a strong vote of confidence in its business model.

"With Centerbridge's financial market expertise, we gain access to further institutional investors for our marketplace," he says. "Together we are pursuing the goal of developing auxmoney into a leading digital credit provider in Europe."

Maximilian Rinke, managing director at Centerbridge says the firm has “immense growth potential".

"The German loan market is still characterised by traditional scoring methods and manual processes," he says. "Through automation, auxmoney is providing more and more people easier access to the credit they deserve. In doing so, auxmoney sets new standards for its customers and cooperation partners."

Related Companies

auxmoney

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] The Critical Role of Agile Technology for Credit Portfolios - Register Now!

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter, [Webinar] Making Mac[Webinar] Making Machine Learning for Fraud Detection work harder, and smarter

Trending

Related News
Metro Bank acquires P2P lender RateSetter
/retail

Metro Bank acquires P2P lender RateSetter

LendingClub cuts 460 jobs as Covid-19 hits loan demand
/retail

LendingClub cuts 460 jobs as Covid-19 hits loan demand

Funding Circle retreats from Europe; lays off 125 staff

13 Mar

UK P2P lender FundingSecure goes into administration

23 Oct 2019

Trending

  1. Cryptocurrency is dead. Long live Central Bank Digital Currency!

  2. PayPal introduces interest-free buy-now-pay-later product

  3. Nationwide implements Speed Layer tech

  4. ECB cautions against the power of Big Tech in financial services and cloud provision

  5. Varo goes live on Temenos core platform

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks