Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Atom Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Atom Bank bids to raise fresh funds through share sale

Atom Bank bids to raise fresh funds through share sale

The UK's Atom Bank is plotting a £150 million share sale to see it through the pandemic, with an eye on pursuing an IPO in 2022.

Launched in 2016, the UK digital-only bank has taken £1.8bn in customer deposits and lent £2.4bn.

But the company is facing downward pressure on margins as competition heats up in the mortgage business. The Covid-19 outbreak is also highlighting the fragility of the new breed of digital-only lenders, as potential investors downgrade expectations and valuations in a challenging business environment.

BBVA, which owns 40% of Atom Bank, recently passed up the opportunity to exercise an option to take full control of the bank.

"Sources" have told Sky News that Atom Bank is considering raising between £50m and £150m through the share sale in the Autumn, depending on demand, as it seeks to keep the business on an even keel.

Related Companies

Atom Bank

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption, [New Paper] How to Prevent Payment[New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Trending

Related News
Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank
/people

Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

Atom Bank transitions to Google Cloud
/cloud

Atom Bank transitions to Google Cloud

Atom Bank raises £50 million

22 Jul 2019

Atom hires advisors ahead of potential takeover

15 Jan 2019

BBVA raises Atom Bank stake to 39% as part of £149 million funding round

07 Mar 2018

Trending

  1. Railsbank bids for Wirecard UK

  2. JPMorgan preps early 2021 launch for UK digital bank - Sky

  3. EU approves Mastercard takeover of Nets&#39; units, subject to concessions

  4. AmEx agrees Kabbage acquisition

  5. Monzo, Starling and the lessons for challengers post-Covid

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks