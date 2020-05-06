Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

DayTek Capital, an Australian firm building a digital bank, has appointed Paul Hanks, the co-founder of UK challenger Atom Bank, as chief technology officer.

Hanks takes on the role after spending five months as a technology advisor to DayTek as its gears up to launch its bank, Infinity.



Hanks spent his early days as CTO of Beneficial Bank before moving to the supplier side in 2001 with successive appointments at IntraWeave, Misys, CapGemini, Quantum Source and Steria, before taking on the CTO role at Atom in 2014.



In Queensland-based DayTek he joins one of a host of new players - including Xinja, 86 400 and Volt Bank - bidding to use slick digital tools to take on the might of Australia's Big Four incumbent banks.



Says Hanks: "What we are building is something I have not witnessed in the banking sector before and it is refreshing to see the boundaries being pushed to enable Retail and SME customers to be better served."