Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DayTek Capital

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

DayTek Capital, an Australian firm building a digital bank, has appointed Paul Hanks, the co-founder of UK challenger Atom Bank, as chief technology officer.

Hanks takes on the role after spending five months as a technology advisor to DayTek as its gears up to launch its bank, Infinity.

Hanks spent his early days as CTO of Beneficial Bank before moving to the supplier side in 2001 with successive appointments at IntraWeave, Misys, CapGemini, Quantum Source and Steria, before taking on the CTO role at Atom in 2014.

In Queensland-based DayTek he joins one of a host of new players - including Xinja, 86 400 and Volt Bank - bidding to use slick digital tools to take on the might of Australia's Big Four incumbent banks.

Says Hanks: "What we are building is something I have not witnessed in the banking sector before and it is refreshing to see the boundaries being pushed to enable Retail and SME customers to be better served."

Related Companies

DayTek Capital

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Retail banking Start ups

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] How to Remain Customer-Centric Amid Credit Growth

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition, [Webinar] How to modernis[Webinar] How to modernise card payments in an era of digital competition

Trending Stories

Related News
Dubai’s World Investments invests A$433m in Xinja Bank
/startups

Dubai’s World Investments invests A$433m in Xinja Bank

Hay joins Aussie neobank revolution

Hay joins Aussie neobank revolution

Aussie challenger Volt starts onboarding customers

16 Dec 2019

Oz challenger bank 86 400 signs on with Open Bank Project

22 Oct 2018

Oz challenger bank Judo Capital signs for Temenos Cloud

07 Sep 2018

Trending

  1. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  2. Revolut launches licenced bank in Lithuania

  3. Data Science And Machine Learning. With Java?

  4. ECB steps in over Swift’s ISO 20022 migration delay

  5. FCA extends SCA deadline by a further six months

Research
See all papers »
A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments