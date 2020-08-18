Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Ezbob Onfido Previse Funding Xchange Fractal Labs Codat

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Six fintechs awarded a total of &#163;20 million in RBS bail out funding

Six fintechs awarded a total of £20 million in RBS bail out funding

Six fintech firms serving the UK's small and medium sized businesses have picked up a total of £20 million in funding from the Banking Competition Remedies Board.

The new tranche of Pool E funding follows the return of almost £100 million from previous awardees Nationwide and Metro Bank, which both pulled back from their commitment to the SME market due to challenging market conditions.

BCR says it received a total of 92 applications from 67 applicants for the Pool E Application Period One, which is intended to facilitate the commercialisation of financial technology that is relevant to SMEs.

Funding Xchange and Onfido topped the poll, each scooping £5 million in grants. Codat, ezbob, Fractal Labs and Previse were each granted £2.5 million.

All applicants were judged on their ability to deliver on their commitments by the end of 2022.

Aidene Walsh, lead director on the Capability and Innovation Fund workstream, says: “It has been really encouraging to see that, despite the challenging economic environment, this Pool has attracted a large number of diverse and innovative organisations that are making strong progress in meeting the needs of UK SMEs. All successful applicants have demonstrated a clear vision for how they will deliver on their business proposition by December 2022 and provide agile and enduring products and services to the SME market”.

The next round of cash hand outs from the fund have a combined value of £80 million, and will be announced on 21 September.

Related Companies

Ezbob Onfido Previse Funding Xchange Fractal Labs Codat

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking

Keywords

Findex
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Paper] How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?, [New Paper] Is Request to Pay th[New Paper] Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Trending

Related News
Curve bids for £10 million BCR grant to break into the small business market
/payments

Curve bids for £10 million BCR grant to break into the small business market

Starling seeks £35m from RBS bailout fund
/retail

Starling seeks £35m from RBS bailout fund

BCR consults on re-distribution of £100 million in business banking grants

28 Apr

Nationwide cans business banking ambitions

03 Apr

Metro Bank to repay £50 million of RBS bail out cash

26 Feb

Trending

  1. Marsalek joins Interpol&#39;s &#39;Most Wanted&#39; ranks

  2. DBS: Central banks &#39;troubled and intrigued&#39; by expansion in digital currency

  3. Barclays investigated for spying on employees

  4. N26 faces off with employees over &#39;Works Council&#39;

  5. NatWest to cut 500 jobs and close London tech hub

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks