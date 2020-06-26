Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BBVA launches Apple Watch app in Uruguay

BBVA launches Apple Watch app in Uruguay

BBVA has tapped its global mobile banking platform to overhaul its app for US customers and launch an Apple Watch app in Uruguay.

The new BBVA USA Mobile app incorporates features already seen in Spain, Turkey and Mexico, with an updated look and streamlined navigation.

The new navigation bar lets users quickly access their accounts, financial tools, money movement features and assistance. The main page also shows accounts with other financial institutions to give customers a full picture of their finances.

Meanwhile, the bank has expanded the transaction details available both in the app and for online users. The screen now shows the posted balance at the time of a transaction, pending transactions, and the available balance both before and after the transaction.

In Uruguay, the Apple Watch app lets customers check their balances and use a currency converter. They can also open the app with Siri. Although initially launched in Uruguay, the app is global and will soon arrive in Peru.

