Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) Google

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
OCBC brings Google Pay P2P payments to Singapore

OCBC brings Google Pay P2P payments to Singapore

OCBC Bank has become the first financial institution to bring Google Pay’s peer-to-peer funds transfer service to Singapore.

The move makes Singapore only the third country, after India and the US, where the Google Pay P2P service is available.

OCBC has integrated Google Pay with PayNow, the Singaporean P2P payments service backed by the island's banks.

Customers can download the Google Pay app onto their iOS or Android devices to make instant transfers through PayNow - tapping on funds in their current or savings accounts. Money can be sent to contacts who have linked their bank accounts to their mobile numbers.

Ching Wei Hong, head, global wealth management and consumer banking, OCBC, says: "Singaporeans continue to significantly increase their use of PayNow, with more than 70 million transactions worth S$12.16 billion in 2019. We believe that our partnership with Google Pay will continue to help drive this trend in 2020 and beyond."

Caesar Sengupta, VP of payments and the Next Billion Users initiatives at Google, adds: "It was a pleasure working with the team to design and build Google Pay for Singapore so customers can provision their OCBC Bank accounts and leverage the national rails - via PayNow - for transactions."

Related Companies

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC) Google

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] How merchants can turn the challenge of SCA into a business boost - Register Now.

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World, The[New Report] The Information Advantage: Driving Opportunities and Mitigating Risk in a Hyper-Connected World

Trending Stories

Related News
Talk to the app: OCBC gives mobile users a virtual assistant

Talk to the app: OCBC gives mobile users a virtual assistant

OCBC and Rapyd team on instant mobile payments

OCBC and Rapyd team on instant mobile payments

Singapore to launch PayNow for business as cashless society objective comes to fruition

10 Aug 2018

OCBC Bank initiates conversational commerce with Google

18 Apr 2018

Google puts its brand behind payments

09 Jan 2018

OCBC Keyboard lets customers make P2P payments without leaving messaging apps

28 Aug 2017

Featured Job
All Jobs »
/new york, ny - usa

Head of Region (Sales), North America - Payment & Financial Crime Solutions (New York, covering North America)

Competitive

16 Mar

Find your next role:

Trending

  1. Starling Bank to issue spare debit card for trusted shoppers

  2. Revolut backs cryptocurrency as safe haven amidst Coronavirus crisis

  3. RBC, Scotiabank introduce online enrollment for emergency business loans

  4. Uber Eats partners with Mastercard to commit an additional 40,000 meals for NHS staff

  5. Visa invests in Railsbank

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?