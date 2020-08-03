Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

DayTek Capital Infinity

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
DayTek Capital granted licence for new Oz challenger Infinity

DayTek Capital granted licence for new Oz challenger Infinity

DayTek Capital, an Australian firm building a new digital bank, has been granted an Australian Financial Services Licence.

With a base in Queensland, the new bank - Infinity - joins a host of Australian challenger brands - including Xinja, 86 400 and Volt Bank - bidding to use slick digital tools to take on the might of Australia's Big Four incumbent banks.

Initially starting with a prepaid card, DayTek Capital is already working towards its Restricted Authorised Deposit-Taking Institution Licence, with an aim for it to be submitted later this year.

Krish Gosai, co-founder and chief commercial officer at DayTek Capital, comments: “Being granted this licence is an incredible achievement, especially during a time where licences are difficult to come by. We are extremely excited to now be regulated and have the appropriate authorisations to move forward with our plans and deliver Infinity to consumers across Australia."

Will Banks, co-founder and CEO says the bank aims to support the financial wellbeing of consumer and SME clients. "We will cover a range of markets, where we will offer dynamically structured and intimate banking products, personalised through the real-time synchronisation of every customer’s changing financial position," he says. "An AI market place will also be offered where our SME and retail customers can interact with each other. This will all be underpinned by a unique and state of the art AI driven technology stack, provided by global technology partners.”

Thew new bank, which currently number eight personnel, recently recruited Paul Hanks, the co-founder of UK challenger Atom Bank, as chief technology officer.

Says Hanks: "What we are building is something I have not witnessed in the banking sector before and it is refreshing to see the boundaries being pushed to enable Retail and SME customers to be better served."

Related Companies

DayTek Capital Infinity

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [INDUSTRY SURVEY] SPOTLIGHTING THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL FINTECH

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Sustainable Finance Live Report] Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions, [New Report] Sustai[New Report] Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Trending

Related News
Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank
/people

Former Atom CTO Hanks joins DayTek to build Oz digital bank

Trending

  1. Monzo: Covid:19 casts &#39;significant doubt&#39; on ability to continue operating

  2. Revolut launches price comparison service

  3. BofE picks Accenture for RTGS rebuild

  4. Wirecard scandal signals EU regulatory overhaul

  5. Visa and Mastercard hit Wirecard with big fines a decade ago - WSJ

Research
See all papers »
Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

Sustainable Finance Live - Investment and Asset Management ESG Solutions

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks