Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eftpos Australia

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Eftpos Payments Australia to test stablecoin for micropayments

Eftpos Payments Australia to test stablecoin for micropayments

Eftpos Payments Australia is collaborating with distributed ledger company Hedera Hashgraph on a project to test the feasibility of a digital Australian dollar stablecoin for micropayments.

The trial will showcase the use of a digital wallet loaded with stablecoins for purchasing online content, such as pay-per-page, or streaming services on a pay-per-second basis.

Eftpos CEO, Stephen Benton, says: "As the leading provider of debit card payments in Australia, eftpos is well positioned to provide a new way for Australians to interact with the web via dollar-based micropayments."

The work will be led by Robert Allen, eftpos' entrepreneur in pesidence, who believes the proof of concept will help the debit card network explore other use cases for the technology.

"By working with Hedera, we are leveraging next generation payments infrastructure technology that can support Australian dollar-based micropayments and open up entirely new ways of conducting business online," he says. "The Hedera network will enable us to get speed to market and offers us the technology to process fast, secure, and affordable micropayment transactions for all Australian merchants and consumers."

Related Companies

eftpos Australia

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown, [New Paper] Charting a Core,[New Paper] Charting a Core Transformation Roadmap to a Future Unknown

Trending Stories

Related News
Australia reshuffles blockchain committee
/markets

Australia reshuffles blockchain committee

Eftpos Payments Australia to trial digital identity service
/identity

Eftpos Payments Australia to trial digital identity service

CBA reports surge in digital wallet transactions

09 Apr

Trending

  1. Missing Wirecard exec Marsalek under protection of GRU in Moscow

  2. Mastercard launches sustainable card programme

  3. UK Government kicks off fintech review

  4. Lloyds Bank takes stake in Form3

  5. BBVA prepares for quantum leap

Research
See all papers »
How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

How to Prevent Payments Fraud amid Global Disruption

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?