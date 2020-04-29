Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/identity

News and resources on digital identity, trust, biometrics and Secure Customer Authentication.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

eftpos Australia

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Eftpos Payments Australia to trial digital identity service

Eftpos Payments Australia to trial digital identity service

Eftpos Payments Australia is to commence trials of a mass-market digital identity service backed by the country top banks and retailers.

In a submission [PDF] to the government's Select Committee on Financial Technology and Regulatory Technology, the company says it has already completed a proof-of-concept of the service with 17 businesses and will move to trial shortly.

The firm says the aim is to create a "smoother, faster and more secure onboarding experience", including for Government services, as well as to provide privacy-protecting ways to distribute government funds such as social security, disaster relief, health services or small business assistance.

"With access to more than 40 million bank accounts utilising bank verification systems with eftpos’ capability, we are uniquely placed to provide digital Identity services with the support of Australian Issuing banks," states the firm. "Customers can rely on eftpos’ reach and payments data access to utilise their credentials without having to input their data time and again."

The solution would additionally reduce the impact of fraud, protect citizens from identity theft crime and provide fintechs with low-cost access to a range of new marketplace and channel that currently have high barriers to entry, says the firm in its submission.

Related Companies

eftpos Australia

Lead Channel

Identity

Channels

Security Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Why now is the time to take the lead on ISO 20022 migration

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?, [New Paper] Should banks be the guar[New Paper] Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Trending Stories

Related News
FATF promotes digital ID during Covid-19
/identity

FATF promotes digital ID during Covid-19

Blockchain-based ID system for credit union members made commercially available

Blockchain-based ID system for credit union members made commercially available

Mobey Forum: Banks' big opportunity in digital ID won't last forever

17 Feb

Mastercard trials digital identity tech

11 Dec 2019

Canada's Interac buys digital ID outfit 2Keys

05 Nov 2019

SIX acquires stake in digital ID startup PXL Vision

02 Jul 2019

Nordic Capital acquires digital identity and oboarding pioneer Signicat

11 Apr 2019

Trending

  1. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery: Natwest copies Starling with carers card

  2. NatWest appoints Jen Tippen as chief transformation officer

  3. Covid-19: Barclays CEO signals end of the skyscraper and rebirth of the branch

  4. FIS sets up $150 million fintech venture fund

  5. Italian banks go live on Spunta Banca DLT platform

Research
See all papers »
How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

How to Adopt SWIFT gpi by the 2020 Deadline - Build, Buy, Outsource or Collaborate?

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Underpinning Innovation with Real-Time Payments

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?

Should banks be the guardians of digital identity?