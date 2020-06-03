Australia reshuffles blockchain committee

The Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) has been recruited to serve on an advisory panel of technology experts designed to build support for blockchain technology over the next five years.

Alongside the ASX deputy chief Peter Hiom, the National Blockchain Roadmap Steering Committee has also added the chief digital officer of the Digital Transformation Agency, Peter Alexander, to its 13-member roster of public and private sector figures.

Hiom is reponsible for managing one of the most high-profile blockchain projects in the financial industry - the replacement of the exchange's Chess clearing and settlement system with a blockchain-based alternative.

The project has been ongoing for more than five years amid a series of delays. Its latest supposed launch date was to be April 2021 but this has been put back due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.