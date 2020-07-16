Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC backs Hong Kong open banking initiative

HSBC backs Hong Kong open banking initiative

HSBC has teamed up with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) to help startups drive open banking innovation on the island.

The API EcoBooster programme will help start-ups and technology ventures build APIs and develop services for the banking industry.

Participants will get to work with HSBC as their lead partner in co-creating services in areas such as loans, transactions and operations, credit cards, digital payments and customer records management.

The bank's digital specialists will act as mentors, guiding developers and helping them to understand what banking customers need.

Diana Cesar, chief executive, Hong Kong, HSBC, says: "Our collaboration with HKSTP opens an important avenue for HSBC to encourage the development of new smart banking initiatives and industry partnerships, giving support to Hong Kong’s smart city aspirations."

Developers have until 14 August to register for the programme, after which 30 proposals will be picked for inclusion.

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Payments Retail banking

Keywords

Cards Open APIs OPEN BANKING
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud, [Webinar] Driving Payments[On-Demand Webinar] Driving Payments Modernization with the Public Cloud

Trending Stories

Related News
HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services
/cloud

HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking
/retail

Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

Fintech is an opportunity, not a threat - Hong Kong's banks

22 May

HSBC to use third party data to approve rapid loans for Alibaba merchants

20 Mar

Trending

  1. Lloyds to add subscription management to mobile app

  2. Barclays to launch digital wealth management service

  3. Fintech startup Lanistar raises &#163;15 million

  4. Web browser Opera to acquire startup digital bank

  5. HSBC signs multi-year deal with Amazon Web Services

Research
See all papers »
Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Onboarding next steps for new and established Digital Banks

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Is Request to Pay the System for a World of New Norms?

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments

Shifting to the New Normal in Card and Digital Payments