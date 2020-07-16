HSBC backs Hong Kong open banking initiative

HSBC has teamed up with Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) to help startups drive open banking innovation on the island.

The API EcoBooster programme will help start-ups and technology ventures build APIs and develop services for the banking industry.



Participants will get to work with HSBC as their lead partner in co-creating services in areas such as loans, transactions and operations, credit cards, digital payments and customer records management.



The bank's digital specialists will act as mentors, guiding developers and helping them to understand what banking customers need.



Diana Cesar, chief executive, Hong Kong, HSBC, says: "Our collaboration with HKSTP opens an important avenue for HSBC to encourage the development of new smart banking initiatives and industry partnerships, giving support to Hong Kong’s smart city aspirations."



Developers have until 14 August to register for the programme, after which 30 proposals will be picked for inclusion.