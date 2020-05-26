Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Innovation Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

Research conducted among 774 banks worldwide reveals that 86% of global banks are looking to use APIs to enable Open Banking capabilities in the next 12 months.

Initially viewed with suspicion by banks, the use of Open APIs to share account data with third party providers is proving to be a positive driver of innovation. Thirty of percent of the banks surveyed by Finastra believe Open Banking is already making a tangible impact in delivering improved overall customer experience.

The research, which was conducted prior to the Coronavirus outbreak amongst financial institutions across the US, UK, Singapore, France, Germany, Hong Kong and UAE, shows a maturity of API adoption and calls for the harmonisation of regulations between geographies.

Close to half of the banks polled have a jaundiced view of the regulatory burden which is seen to be stifling innovation, while 48% believe there is ‘not enough government or industry support to foster innovation’, particularly so in Hong Kong (62%), France (50%) and Singapore (49%), compared to just 38% in the UK.

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority, which is viewed as a model for encouraging innovation, recently issued a call for input on proposals to extend open banking rules to a wider range of products, under a new 'open finance' regime.

The FCA believes that by making it easier for consumers and businesses to compare price and product features and switch product or provider, open finance could be beneficial to a wider range of services in the general insurance, cash savings and mortgage markets.

Simon Paris, CEO at Finastra says: “It’s encouraging to see Open Banking maturing on a global scale, but it’s still seen by many to be in its teenage years, with scope for creating even greater opportunities. We believe it will be the first step towards open finance which will see the next wave of innovation in financial services being created."

Related Companies

Finastra

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Innovation Open APIs
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience, [Report] Optimizing the Digital[Report] Optimizing the Digital Account Opening Customer Experience

Trending Stories

Related News
Brazil introduces open banking
/retail

Brazil introduces open banking

Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs
/payments

Open Banking Europe publishes draft signature standards for bank APIs

Quality over quantity: A vital motto for Open Banking expansion

26 Feb

Australia gets ready for Open Banking

11 Feb

Open Banking customer numbers surge

20 Jan

Open Banking year two: Insights from the CMA9

13 Jan

FCA calls for input on new model for open finance

17 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. FCA gets the jitters about payments firms; rushes out new guidance

  2. MPs warn of danger to cash as ATM withdrawals plummet

  3. Banks worldwide warm to Open Banking

  4. Challengers beat incumbents on account opening experience

  5. Visa completes Request to Pay pilot trials

Research
See all papers »
A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

A 3 Step Guide to Driving Customer-Centricity with Big Data

The Future of Blockchain 2020

The Future of Blockchain 2020

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA

A Panorama of the Changing Banking Landscape in EMEA